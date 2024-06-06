Shanta Forum wins five-star recognition at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2024

Shanta Forum, country’s first 25-storied twin towers has made history by being the first ever project from Bangladesh to be recognised at the Asia Pacific Property Awards, the regional programme of the International Property Awards that is the largest awards programme celebrating the highest levels of achievement in the property and real estate sector.

Shanta Forum has been honored in the ‘High-rise commercial development’ category and has achieved a distinguished five-star rating, a testament to its exceptional standards, reports a press release.