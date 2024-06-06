Shanta Forum wins five-star recognition at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2024
Shanta Forum, country’s first 25-storied twin towers has made history by being the first ever project from Bangladesh to be recognised at the Asia Pacific Property Awards, the regional programme of the International Property Awards that is the largest awards programme celebrating the highest levels of achievement in the property and real estate sector.
Shanta Forum has been honored in the ‘High-rise commercial development’ category and has achieved a distinguished five-star rating, a testament to its exceptional standards, reports a press release.
The International Property Awards, established in 1993, is a prestigious global competition recognising excellence in the property and real estate sector. The Asia Pacific Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 100 industry experts, focusing on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.
Celebrating the highest levels of achievement in architecture, interior design, property development, and real estate marketing, the awards are divided into regions, including Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central anf South America, Europe, UK, and USA.
The 2024 Asia Pacific award winners were announced on 30 and 31 May in Thailand. Shanta Forum achieving a five-star rating highlights outstanding design, development, and impact in commercial real estate and winning an International Property Award signifies the company's commitment to quality and excellence on a global stage.
The highest-scoring winners from each region are automatically entered into the overall International Awards, which ultimately determine the world’s finest property companies.
Shanta Forum scoring five-stars has also been nominated as one of the best in the Asia Pacific region and hence will compete at the international level awards against the best projects in the category from around the world, to be held in London later this year.
An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence. Shanta aims to change the cityscape with modern, world-class commercial spaces. This recognition marks a milestone for Bangladesh, showcasing the country’s potential and capability to develop projects of a truly international standard.