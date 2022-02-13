THREE: The true embodiment of luxury

Unlike any other real estate company, the residents and owners of ‘THREE’ are being carefully screened, so as to get like-minded inhabitants, who not only restrict luxury to their own units, but also will ensure maintenance of this upcoming stylish address.
The exclusivity of luxury is very simple- it’s not meant for everyone. ‘THREE’ offers the very best lifestyle that can be afforded and pursued only by those with a finer taste and a commitment to a luxurious lifestyle.
Situated in North Gulshan, ‘THREE’ is also the tallest residential building in the area, visible from Kemal Ataturk Avenue, making it an enviable lakeside address.
The strikingly attractive building with a fair face elevation will be punctuated by mind soothing greenery; promising vertical green walls and tall trees throughout the facade.
With a handful of units remaining, the residential building is set to be a visual treat and a fantastic residential address to be handed this summer, 2022.
Staggering 7000+ square foot (sqft) units that have been planned with 5 bedrooms, provide functionality as well as all comforts of a well-planned home.
The uninhibited spaciousness comes with lake view through the double glazed floor to ceiling windows and features eradicating wastefulness, yet promising luxury.
The well thought design process culminates itself through unique features like home automation and offering fresh air filtration systems for those interested.
An emphasis on ‘accessibility’ for the elderly or differently abled members of a family, a separate elevator access for the staff, as well as superior interior design options, all add to the long list of why this is a fantastic home to invest in; fitted with imported accessories and marble floors.
The common facilities on its 1st floor include a 70 ft. long infinity lap pool that peeps onto the lake. A built in jacuzzi, pool deck, and a fully furnished high class gym all add to the project’s worth.
The BBQ zone along with a landscaped lawn and a large party hall serves as a poolside entertainment area for the residents and the guests.
With a central water purification system, earthquake-resistant design and emphasis on proper fire safety measures, the residents at ‘THREE’ would indeed enjoy a comfortable and safe lifestyle.
But it's not just its appearance, location or special features that make this building outstanding. The most striking and unconventional business decision about the residences at ‘THREE’ is BTI’s emphasis on selectivity about who can actually own a unit here.