Huawei ICT Incubator announces top 6 Bangladeshi startups

An independent jury panel of the iDEA project, Huawei Bangladesh, Startup Bangladesh and other renowned leaders of the startup ecosystem of Bangladesh, selected the winners.
The competition has two groups, namely, the Idea Stage and the Early Stage. The winners of the Idea Stage and the Early Stage, respectively, are Insure Cow (Champion), Durjoy DSS (first runner-up), and Relaxy (second runner-up); and Jahaji (champions), Palki (first runner-up), and We Gro Technologies (second runner-up).
The champions will get Tk 500 thousand as prize money and USD 125 thousand Huawei Cloud credit; whereas the first and second runners-up will get Tk 300 thousand and Tk 100 thousand as prize money, respectively, in addition to USD 80,000 Huawei Cloud Credit.
Apart from these, a co-founder from each company will visit abroad to meet successful foreign startups.
An independent jury panel of the iDEA project, Huawei Bangladesh, Startup Bangladesh and other renowned leaders of the startup ecosystem of Bangladesh, selected the winners.
State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak joined the event as the chief guest. Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming was present as a special guest along with professor Vincent Chang, vice-chancellor of Brac University, Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, Sami Ahmed, managing director of Startup Bangladesh, Md Altaf Hossain, project director (joint secretary) of iDEA Project.
Around 180 participants applied for this year's ICT Incubator programme. 68 startups of them were selected to join the Incubator Bootcamp, where they were mentored and provided technical training.
After this, the participants presented their startup ideas before the jury panel. Based on the judgment of the jury members, a total of 20 startups from both stages were selected as finalists for the gala event.
Finally, the top 3 from the Idea stage and the top 3 from the Early stage have been announced as winners at the gala event.