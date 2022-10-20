Huawei ICT Incubator announces top 6 Bangladeshi startups

Global ICT infrastructure provider Huawei has announced six Bangladeshi startups as the winners of its ICT Incubator 2022 programme, reports UNB.

The winners will get seed money as the award along with the opportunity to meet global startups for knowledge sharing.

The announcement was made at a city hotel Wednesday. Huawei organised the event with the cooperation of Startup Bangladesh and the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA).