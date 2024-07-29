Huawei Holds ‘Cloud Summit South Asia 2024’: Emphasises cloud first strategy

Recently Huawei South Asia has organised the ‘Huawei Cloud Summit South Asia 2024’ in Bangladesh. A constellation of industry experts, stakeholders participated in the internationally acclaimed summit in Dhaka, reported a press release.

The event offered a stellar opportunity to gain insights into the headways of new technologies like Cloud, AI, and Big Data in the Industry 4.0 era and their digital benefits for Bangladesh and the South Asian region.

President of Huawei South Asia Region & CEO of Huawei Bangladesh Pan Junfeng, president of Huawei Cloud APAC Zeng Xingyun, Cconsulting analyst at Frost and Sullivan Yuhang Wang, director of international consulting, Huawei Cloud James Chu, analyst (server & cloud security), national data centre at Bangladesh Computer Council Ringko Kabiraj, CTO of Neuxnet Eric Young, CTO for international business of Huawei Hybrid Cloud Johnny Lyu, and CEO of OREL IT Upendra Pieris were present at the event. Counselor for Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh Song Yang shared a video message for the event.