realme C30 hits market –unmatched performance at best price

realme, the brand loved by the youth, is back again with another offering for the tech-savvy youth of the country. They have recently launched the latest realme C30 – a device that delivers an unparalleled performance within the entry-level segment. This spectacular device features an AnTuTu score of more than 200,000, in addition to a stunning design, says a press release. To know more, visit: https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-c30.

Also, the realme C30 will be available at Daraz Flash Sale on October 18 at 4 PM with exciting offers. Click this link to buy for just Tk 9,399: https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6GRW1

realme as a brand has always prioritized the preferences of the youth. Keeping that series unhinged, realme brought the newest C30 into the market. The device has been equipped with UNISOC T612 powerful processor, catering to an AnTuTu score over 200,000. Besides, it boasts UFS 2.2 high-speed flash storage for an exceptional data transfer experience. Its 8.5mm Ultra-Slim Vertical Stripe Design truly sets it apart from other devices within the price-segment, says the release.