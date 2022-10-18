Corporate

Staff Correspondent
realme C30 hits market –unmatched performance at best price

realme, the brand loved by the youth, is back again with another offering for the tech-savvy youth of the country. They have recently launched the latest realme C30 – a device that delivers an unparalleled performance within the entry-level segment. This spectacular device features an AnTuTu score of more than 200,000, in addition to a stunning design, says a press release. To know more, visit: https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-c30.

Also, the realme C30 will be available at Daraz Flash Sale on October 18 at 4 PM with exciting offers. Click this link to buy for just Tk 9,399: https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6GRW1

realme as a brand has always prioritized the preferences of the youth. Keeping that series unhinged, realme brought the newest C30 into the market. The device has been equipped with UNISOC T612 powerful processor, catering to an AnTuTu score over 200,000. Besides, it boasts UFS 2.2 high-speed flash storage for an exceptional data transfer experience. Its 8.5mm Ultra-Slim Vertical Stripe Design truly sets it apart from other devices within the price-segment, says the release.

realme has packed C30 with a set of amazing features, targeted towards improving the overall usage experience of the tech loving youth. It features a 6.5-inch mega display along with a Screen-to-body ratio of 88.7%, ensuring an unmatched entertainment experience. Moreover, the device is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery, relieving users of the worries of running out of charge. Thanks to such a battery, users can listen to audio for 102 hours, break free. On top of that, realme C30 dons an 8MP AI camera, delivering crisp photos to the photography enthusiasts. Such a spectacular set of features can be availed on realme C30, in a variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM at only Tk 9,999 (VAT excluded).

realme, a globally popular brand, has been working diligently to improve the smartphone experience of tech lovers in Bangladesh. realme C30 is equipped with all the features youngsters may require. Besides, realme is committed to ensuring the best smartphone performance. Through the newest model in the C-series, realme is further ensuring its philosophy of providing the best smartphone experience at an amazing value.

