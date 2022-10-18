realme C30 hits market –unmatched performance at best price

realme has packed C30 with a set of amazing features, targeted towards improving the overall usage experience of the tech loving youth. It features a 6.5-inch mega display along with a Screen-to-body ratio of 88.7%, ensuring an unmatched entertainment experience. Moreover, the device is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery, relieving users of the worries of running out of charge. Thanks to such a battery, users can listen to audio for 102 hours, break free. On top of that, realme C30 dons an 8MP AI camera, delivering crisp photos to the photography enthusiasts. Such a spectacular set of features can be availed on realme C30, in a variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM at only Tk 9,999 (VAT excluded).
realme, a globally popular brand, has been working diligently to improve the smartphone experience of tech lovers in Bangladesh. realme C30 is equipped with all the features youngsters may require. Besides, realme is committed to ensuring the best smartphone performance. Through the newest model in the C-series, realme is further ensuring its philosophy of providing the best smartphone experience at an amazing value.