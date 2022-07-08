Corporate

Win a ticket to Qatar with Berger this football season!

Prothom Alo English Desk
Win a ticket to Qatar with Berger this football season!

In celebration of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 and in an effort to make football more popular among the nation, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has launched a special campaign, named “Utshab’er Rong Bisshocup’e” (The Color of Celebration with the Cup). Recently the campaign started and will run till 10 August 2022. Berger is offering its customers the golden chance to win a world cup match ticket and watch the game live in Qatar!

Customers availing Berger products, full painting crews or both for a minimum of BDT 10,000 from Berger Experience Zone locations will be eligible for the campaign. In order to participate, customers only need to call the Berger call center and ask to be enrolled. Registration deadline is 10 August 2022, and the registered customers will need to complete product purchase or service requisition to Berger’s designated dealer locations by 15 August 2022.

7 product customers and 3 service customers will be chosen as the lucky winners of the campaign. Winners’ ticket, accommodation and air fares will be covered by Berger, given that they have passport validity till June, 2023. Match tickets are not transferable and will be given as per the registered name. Further guidelines communicated by FIFA regarding tickets will be followed. The winners’ names will be announced via Berger’s official social media and call center will reach out to the individuals as well. Customers must keep their purchase receipts for future reference.

Regarding this campaign, Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Berger said, “Once again, one of the most colorful sports festivals – FIFA World Cup – is knocking at our doors! Berger opts to mix the colors of this festivity with its own vibrancy; hence, we are proud and delighted to offer a celebratory campaign. Your journey to Qatar could be a reality this season, so don’t wait anymore if you are planning to give your household a new look!”

Football is one of the most popular sports in Bangladesh, and the biggest football tournament – FIFA World Cup – always comes as a grand occasion for every household to share the laughter and sorrows of favourite teams, all together. Berger is matching the colours flying above the urban and rural rooftops with its flamboyant World Cup special campaign. Earlier, Berger also associated with star footballer Jamal Bhuyan to carry the brand’s identity forward with a blend of sportsman spirit. For more information regarding the campaign, please visit the official Facebook page of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited.

Read more from Corporate
Post Comment