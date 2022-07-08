Win a ticket to Qatar with Berger this football season!

7 product customers and 3 service customers will be chosen as the lucky winners of the campaign. Winners’ ticket, accommodation and air fares will be covered by Berger, given that they have passport validity till June, 2023. Match tickets are not transferable and will be given as per the registered name. Further guidelines communicated by FIFA regarding tickets will be followed. The winners’ names will be announced via Berger’s official social media and call center will reach out to the individuals as well. Customers must keep their purchase receipts for future reference.

Regarding this campaign, Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Berger said, “Once again, one of the most colorful sports festivals – FIFA World Cup – is knocking at our doors! Berger opts to mix the colors of this festivity with its own vibrancy; hence, we are proud and delighted to offer a celebratory campaign. Your journey to Qatar could be a reality this season, so don’t wait anymore if you are planning to give your household a new look!”

Football is one of the most popular sports in Bangladesh, and the biggest football tournament – FIFA World Cup – always comes as a grand occasion for every household to share the laughter and sorrows of favourite teams, all together. Berger is matching the colours flying above the urban and rural rooftops with its flamboyant World Cup special campaign. Earlier, Berger also associated with star footballer Jamal Bhuyan to carry the brand’s identity forward with a blend of sportsman spirit. For more information regarding the campaign, please visit the official Facebook page of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited.