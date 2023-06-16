Labaid Cancer Hospital launches 4 new centers

LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciailty Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has taken a significant step forward in healthcare by introducing four new centers at their hospital, said a press release.

These centers, namely the Breast Center, Hepatobiliary/Liver Transplant Centre, Gastro/Hepato/Pancreas Center, and Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center, are set to revolutionise the approach to healthcare in Bangladesh.

Recently, the four centers were inaugurated by Sakif Shamim, managing director of LabAid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center.