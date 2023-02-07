BB, BRAC Bank run awareness programme on FX clearing through RTGS

At the programme, senior officials of Bangladesh Bank and BRAC Bank addressed queries of the customers and the RTGS managers of different banks regarding the operation of RTGS system.

Bangladesh Bank introduced Automated FC Clearing through RTGS System from September 4, 2022 replacing a paper-based system, which required the physical movement of instruments and officials, resulting in higher transaction costs and inconvenience. Automated FC Clearing through RTGS System allows the real-time interbank transfer of the US Dollar, Great Britain Pound, Euro, Canadian Dollar and Japanese Yen.

Welcoming the payment automation initiative of Bangladesh Bank, Selim RF Hussainsaid: “The launch of RTGS System is a significant step towards digitalization of payment system in Bangladesh. The initiative complements the Digital Bangladesh vision of the government. We thank Bangladesh Bank for introducing foreign currency clearing through RTGS, enabling a safe, cost-saving, time-saving, and efficient interbank payment system. It opens up a new horizon in the payment ecosystem, facilitating instant settlement of large value and time-critical payments. It will bring speed and vigour to trade and commerce and contribute to economic growth.”

Apart from this event in Dhaka, earlier Bangladesh Bank organized an awareness programme in divisional cities, including Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna and Sylhet.