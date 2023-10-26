Singapore PM office awards Muhammed Aziz Khan

Muhammed Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group, has received the Public Service Medal (COVID-19) from the prime minister's office in Singapore for his outstanding contribution to the society during the pandemic.

On behalf of the prime minister's office of Singapore, minister for health Ong Ye Kung handed over the medal to Aziz Khan in a grand ceremony held at the Singapore Expo, according to press release received on Thursday.

In 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19, many migrant workers including Bangladeshi in Singapore, mostly young men, were isolated in dormitories and feared the worst.

Aziz Khan accompanied the-then Singapore's minister of law and home affairs Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam spoke with about 6,000 Bangladeshi workers and contributed to SingHealth.