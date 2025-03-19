Hollywood urges Trump to protect film, TV from AI

But “weakening copyright protections” and allowing tech giants to “exploit America’s creative and knowledge industries” would threaten “the world’s most vibrant creative economy,” says the Hollywood letter.

The US entertainment industry supports over 2.3 million jobs that generate some $230 billion in annual wages, as well as “providing the foundation for American democratic influence and soft power abroad,” it says.

The intervention comes after Trump in January signed an executive order committing to remove “unnecessary government control” of AI and boost “America’s global AI dominance.”

The White House invited companies and other interested parties to submit suggestions.