Picasso's 'Woman with a Watch' fetches USD 139 million at NY auction

One of Pablo Picasso's masterpieces, ‘Woman with a Watch’, was sold at auction Wednesday night for USD 139.3 million by Sotheby's in New York, the second-highest price ever achieved for the artist.

In a jam-packed room at the venerable auction house, it only took a few minutes of telephone bidding for the 1932 painting depicting one of the Spanish artist's companions and muses, the French painter Marie-Therese Walter, to be sold.

"Femme a la montre" had been valued at over USD 120 million before going on the block, according to Sotheby's.

It was part of the house's special sale this week of the collection of New York arts patron Emily Fisher Landau, who died this year at age 102.