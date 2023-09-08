Meril-Prothom Alo awards 2022: Stars gather together tonight

Meril-Prothom Alo Awards is the biggest event of the entertainment industry in the country. The 24th edition of this star-studded event is going to be held today, Friday.

The main ceremony will be held at Bangabandhu International Convention Centre’s Hall of Fame in city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. Guests of the showbiz world will start appearing on the red carpet from 5:00pm. Replete with surprises the main event will start at 6:00pm.