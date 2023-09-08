Meril-Prothom Alo awards 2022: Stars gather together tonight

Meril-Prothom Alo Awards is the biggest event of the entertainment industry in the country. The 24th edition of this star-studded event is going to be held today, Friday.
The main ceremony will be held at Bangabandhu International Convention Centre’s Hall of Fame in city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. Guests of the showbiz world will start appearing on the red carpet from 5:00pm. Replete with surprises the main event will start at 6:00pm.
Just like other times, ‘popular choice award’, ‘critics’ award’ and ‘lifetime achievement’ awards will be given this time as well. Every year curiosity mounts among audience, artistes and technicians centering the question, who will be winning these awards. That curiosity will be put to rest through the announcement of awarded stars’ names this evening.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and Square Toiletries Ltd. managing director Anjan Chowdhury will be delivering welcome speech at the event. Like every year, the 24th edition will also commence with the ‘lifetime achievement’ award.
A cultural programme holding many surprises will follow next. Showbiz stars will take part in it. In between the performances, noted stars of the industry will be handing over the awards to the winners.
As recognition of best performances in the entertainment industry throughout the year, Meril-Prothom Alo Awards was launched back in 1999. Keeping up with time, the event has expanded a lot in the course of its long journey.
Different genre of work including web series and cinemas on digital and OTT platforms have been included, making Meril-Prothom Alo Awards more acceptable.
Awards will be given in total 18 categories including seven in the popular choice category, ten in the critics’ choice category and lifetime achievement category in Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2022 event.