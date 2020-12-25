Abdul Kader in ICU as condition deteriorates

Actor Abdul Kader’s health has deteriorated and he had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of hospital. At around midnight on Thursday when his condition deteriorated, the physicians transferred him from the corona unit to the ICU. The actor’s family has sought prayers from the people of the country for him.
During the day on Thursday he had been felling a bit better. His family was not with him at the hospital because he had been kept at the corona unit. The actor’s daughter-in-law Zahida said at around 11:00pm they had been at the hospital, but left after being instructed by the physician. Then they rushed back within an hour after they received an emergency call from the hospital.
The physicians said that Abdul Kader’s condition had deteriorated. He had become weak and wasn’t moving. His breathing had become feeble too. Zahid said, “Baba’s condition isn’t good. We are in uncertainty. Many of his organs aren’t functioning. His haemoglobin has fallen so we provided blood as asked by the physicians. We request everyone to please pray for baba.”
The actors has supposed to have been shifted from the corona unit to a cabin on Thursday but the physicians were taking time in consideration of his physical condition.
Widely popular TV actor Abdul Kader has long been unwell. He went to Chennai for treatment on 8 December where he was diagnosed with cancer. Cancer has spread all over his body, the physicians there said, and he was too weak to be given chemotherapy.
The actor returned to Dhaka on Sunday evening. On 21 December he tested positive for coronavirus.
Abdul Kader spiralled to fame as the character ‘Badi’ in Humayun Ahmed’s serial ‘Kothao Keu Nei’. He was also a popular face on the magazine programme ‘Ityadi’.