Abdul Kader in ICU as condition deteriorates

Actor Abdul Kader’s health has deteriorated and he had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of hospital. At around midnight on Thursday when his condition deteriorated, the physicians transferred him from the corona unit to the ICU. The actor’s family has sought prayers from the people of the country for him.

During the day on Thursday he had been felling a bit better. His family was not with him at the hospital because he had been kept at the corona unit. The actor’s daughter-in-law Zahida said at around 11:00pm they had been at the hospital, but left after being instructed by the physician. Then they rushed back within an hour after they received an emergency call from the hospital.