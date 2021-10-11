Actor Enamul Haque passes away

Actor, playwright and director Enamul Haque passed away at 4:00pm today, Monday, at his Baily Road residence in the capital city.

His son-in-law Litu Anam confirmed this news to Prothom Alo. He left behind his wife and two daughters.

Enamul Haque was born on 29 May 1943 in Matbi of Feni sadar to father Obaidul Haque and mother Razia Khatun. Enamul Haque’s entire family is involved in the theatre.

His wife Lucky Enam is a prominent theatre personality. Their two daughters are Hridi Haque (married to Litu Anam) and Proyti Haque (married to Saju Khadem).