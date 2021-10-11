Actor Enamul Haque passes away

Passing his SSC from Feni Pilot High School and HSC from Notre Dame College in Dhaka, Enamul Haque went on to complete his Honours and Masters in chemistry from Dhaka University. He later earned a PhD degree from Manchester University.
He taught for 43 years at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), during which time he was the chairman of the chemistry department for 15 years and the dean of the engineering department for two years. He first began acting on the stage while a student of Notre Dame College.
His first play was ‘Bharate Chai’ directed by Father Ganguly. He was one of the main founder members of the theatre group Nagorik Natyasampraday founded in 1968. He was also the vice president of the group. The first play he acted in as member of this group was ‘Buro Shaliker Gharey Ro’, directed by Ataur Rahman.
He acted in a great number of plays of his group down the years, including ‘Dewan Gazir Kissa’, ‘Nurul Diner Shara Jibon’ and more.
In 1995 he left this group to establish the new group, Nagorik Natyangan. He had been the president of this group.