Actor, lawmaker Farooque tests COVID-19 positive

Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque, one of the legendary actors in Bangladeshi cinema and Member of Parliament from Dhaka-17 constituency has been diagnosed with COVID-19, reports UNB.

The actor’s family informed the media that the actor has tested positive on Monday. He was then admitted into Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital in the evening.

According to wife Farhana Farooque and niece Asma Pathan Rumpa, his physical condition is currently stable. However, he is suffering from fever and cough.

Farooque returned home on last week of October after nearly one and half months’ treatment in Singapore for TB (Tuberculosis). After returning to Bangladesh, he also joined the parliament session on 6 November and 9 November.

He then got tested twice after both the sessions and despite being tested negative for the first one, his second result came out positive.