Actor, lawmaker Farooque tests COVID-19 positive

Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque, one of the legendary actors in Bangladeshi cinema and Member of Parliament from Dhaka-17 constituency has been diagnosed with COVID-19, reports UNB.
The actor’s family informed the media that the actor has tested positive on Monday. He was then admitted into Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital in the evening.
According to wife Farhana Farooque and niece Asma Pathan Rumpa, his physical condition is currently stable. However, he is suffering from fever and cough.
Farooque returned home on last week of October after nearly one and half months’ treatment in Singapore for TB (Tuberculosis). After returning to Bangladesh, he also joined the parliament session on 6 November and 9 November.
He then got tested twice after both the sessions and despite being tested negative for the first one, his second result came out positive.
Farooque was previously admitted to the United Hospital and Evercare Hospital in the capital. He was taken to Singapore on 13 September on a special flight after doctors in Bangladesh could not identify his disease. He was tested negative for COVID-19 at the time.
The actor has gone through a total of 14 COVID-19 tests in the last three months.
The iconic actor received his first National Film Award in 1975 for the film ‘Lathial’ and again in 2016 with the prestigious induction in the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ category.
Abar Tora Manush Ho (1973), Sujon Sokhi (1975), Sareng Bou (1978), Golapi Ekhon Train a (1978), Shaheb (1979), Mia Bhai (1987), Padma Meghna Jamuna (1991), Koti Takar Kabin (2006) are some of the most popular films.
A more recent entrant into politics, Farooque got elected as a Member of Parliament from Dhaka-17 constituency in 2018 from the ruling Awami League.