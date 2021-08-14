Amazon ends New Zealand’s role as Middle Earth

Amazon on Friday dumped New Zealand as the location of its big-budget “The Lord of The Rings” series after just one season, in a major blow to the South Pacific’s self-styled Middle Earth.

Officials in Wellington had hoped multiple seasons of the show would give the local film industry a long-term boost similar to Kiwi director Peter Jackson’s epic Tolkien movies.

With an eye on post-pandemic travel, they were also banking on footage of New Zealand’s rugged beauty again sparking a tourism boom among fantasy fans.