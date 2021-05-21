‘Angry Mom’: When a mother tackles bullying in high school

Before the drama aired, many people predicted that it was going to be a huge flop as they wondered how it could even be borderline believable, that a 30-something mom would be able to pass off as her daughter’s classmate? But as it turns out, no one had anything to worry about. Not only does Kim Hee Sun pull off a high school uniform with ease, she looks pretty fantastic too. Plus, she doesn’t look awkward in it and just looks like a real problematic high school student with anger issues and a nosiness that only aims for righteousness among the students and school.

For sure the drama sounds too ambitious to position a mom as the heroine and put her in a mission to save the school and its students from corruption. That’s just like telling a mom to carry the world in her shoulders and save the day like superman. Though it’s quite impossible for a mother to get back to school without being caught faking her records just by looking at her, she does this fearlessly and crosses troubled waters prepared. This drama also faces some hard topics with unflinching, gritty determination, and is far from being romance-centric. Which kind of makes this show as cool as its angry mom, because they’ve both got bigger and more important things to focus on. That’s why this drama doesn’t feel like a typical K-drama as it’s got a unique flavor all its own.

From the first day at school, the angry and desperate Kang Ja decides to attack those who have strong suspicions of that has something to do with the beating and psychological trauma Ah Ran received. Even their new homeroom teacher, Park No Ah (Ji Hyung Woo) gets knocked down by punch. She goes back to the person she was during her teens. A gangster girl who fights for justice. The school gets turned upside down and suddenly every secret kept starts to come to light once Kang Ja starts her own investigation. However, as Kang Ja, digs deeper into the center of the main issue, she discovers something even darker going on in the place that should be nurturing and protecting her child, in the school.