Azam Khan, an unparalleled friend

Fakir Alamgir still remembers artiste Azam Khan at different times.

He said, “Not only me, all the Bangladeshis including the expatriates, still miss him. I always miss the human Azam Khan. He loved all of us secretly. But he never showed that. He was very introvert in this regard.”

Ferdous Wahid said, Azam khan is unparalleled as a friend.

He said, “This must be said that he is a very sweet friend. He was different as an artiste. He had two groups of friends. One group consisted of the people with whom he grew up. The other group consisted of us, who are affiliated with the cultural sector. Azam would never merge the two quarters of his friends.”