Bengali matinee idol Soumitra Chatterjee tests corona positive

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and is stable, sources said.

The veteran actor was admitted to a private nursing home in Kolkata around 11:00am, a day after he took a COVID-19 test.

A private nursing home bed was booked for the actor on Monday evening, where he was shifted this morning.

The sources said Chatterjee was unwell for the past couple of days and reportedly suffering from fever. He was shooting for a documentary titled ‘Abhijan’ directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.