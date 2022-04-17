Bipasha Hayat’s solo exhibition begins at Gallery Chitrak

Inaugurated by Ekushey Padak award winner eminent cartoonist and art maestro Rafiqun Nabi, the opening ceremony of the seventh solo exhibition of Bipasha Hayat was presided over by internationally acclaimed painter and printmaker Shahid Kabir, reports news agency UNB.

Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Arts Dean professor Nisar Hossain joined the inauguration ceremony as the special guest while legendary actor and Bipasha Hayat’s father Abul Hayat, former Bangladesh ambassador to Poland Mahfuzur Rahman and other artists and art admirers also joined the inauguration ceremony.

“For the last two and a half years after moving from Bangladesh to the US and exploring the devastating lockdown and crises during the early days of Covid-19 in a foreign land, I manifested these paintings focusing on everything that was added to my life or happened around me, how the nature around me was, and everything that was going on within my head. It is a great honour that my teachers are here today while I am being able to present you this exhibition, sharing my thoughts through my paintings,” Bipasha said at the event.