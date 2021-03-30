Fatima Sana Shaikh tests Covid positive



Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has tested Covid-19 positive. In a message she posted on Monday, Fatima informed she has home-quarantined and urged people to follow protocol.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for your wishes and concern. Stay safe, guys,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

She signed off the message as “Fatty”.

Actor Aamir Khan, who was Fatima’s on-screen father in “Dangal”, has also tested positive for Covid-19. Several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, R. Madhavan and Rohit Saraf have tested positive over the past few days, and are under quarantine.