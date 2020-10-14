K’taka Police file case against Kangana for anti-farmer tweet

The Tumkuru district police on Tuesday registered a case against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her tweet against farmers who were protesting against the farm laws passed by the Parliament.

Last week, a Tumkuru court had directed the local Kyatasandra police station to book Kangana Ranaut for her tweet on farmers.

The ruling came after a complaint was lodged by advocate L. Ramesh Naik last month.

“My case against popular Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is not to gain any publicity but to convey to her that what she did was wrong. When farmers take to the streets to protest against any government policy, they are not necessarily terrorists, as she thinks. I have joined many such protests, am I a terrorist? I need clarification on this and therefore I am fighting this case,” Naik told IANS.