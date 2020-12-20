'Paurashpur' intimate scenes were not uncomfortable at all: Poulomi

Actress Poulomi Polo Das performs a few intimate scenes in the new web series Paurashpur, and she says shooting for such sequences was not an uncomfortable experience at all.

"It was not uncomfortable for me at all because they (makers of the show) made sure that the actors were comfortable while shooting the intimate scenes. At that time, only the DOP (director of photography) and directors were with us and they also made sure there were five to seven women professionals on the set," Poulomi told IANS.

"There is a huge difference when you kiss a guy in a private space and when you kiss him in front of eight to 10 people, as it becomes completely technical and you don't feel anything while performing those scenes," she explained.