Pori Moni among Forbes Asia's 100 Digital Stars

It added that special focus was given to celebrities who, despite cancelled physical events and activities, managed to remain active and relevant, largely by using social media to interact with their fans, raise awareness and inspire optimism. Many also used their influence to help worthy causes, especially those with a COVID-19 focus.



Regarding the methodology behind the list, Forbes mentioned: "To determine the finalists, Forbes Asia evaluated the candidates' combined social media reach and engagement. We also considered their recent work, impact and advocacy, brand endorsements and business endeavours, and their recognition profile on a local, regional and global level. Only those active in film, music, and TV were eligible. Entries use the name of the person or band most widely known, while real names are provided in most cases for individual celebrities, and names of prominent members are included in some of the band entries."



