RRR: Makers unveil glimpse into making of SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer action drama

The upcoming multi-starrer action-drama ‘RRR’ is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited films of the year, and the recently-released glimpse into the making of the movie is without a doubt an indicator for another record-smashing flick from the ace filmmaker, SS Rajamouli.

On Thursday, the makers of the upcoming multi-lingual movie released the much-awaited glimpse into the making of the action drama.