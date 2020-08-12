Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed by trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta on Tuesday night.

"Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery," tweeted Nahta on his verified Twitter account, @KomalNahta.

According to reports, Dutt will fly to the US for treatment soon.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, as the news spread that the 61-year-old actor may have cancer, Dutt had taken to social media to urge well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.