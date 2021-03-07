Taapsee Pannu hits back at Sitharaman-Kangana, says 'not so sasti' now

In two other tweets she also took a jibe at Sitharaman and Ranaut and said, "Second, the 'alleged' receipt worth Rs 50 million (5 crore) to frame and keep for future pitching because I have been refused that money before.”

"And third my memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our (Union) Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman). PS- 'not so sasti' anymore."

She was referring to the union finance minister's remarks over the IT department searches at the premises of Pannu and other filmmakers.

Sitharaman on Friday said that the same persons were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as is being done now. Earlier Ranaut had referred to Pannu as a sasti copy (cheap copy) of herself.

On Thursday, the IT department in a statement said that the tax agency has found "discrepancy and manipulation of income" running into millions.

The IT department sleuths also searched the premises of some executives of talent management company KWAN and also another talent management company.

The IT department said that it was carrying out search and survey operations which started on 3 March on two leading film production companies, a leading actress and two talent management companies in Mumbai.

It said that the searches were carried out at Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad. "The group is mainly engaged in the business of production of motion pictures, web series, acting, direction and talent management of celebrities and other artists. A total of 28 premises are being covered in different locations which include residences and offices," it said.