Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife accuses him of domestic violence, extra-marital relation

Shalini Talwar, the wife of rapper and music composer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari courts here on Tuesday.

In her 118-page complaint, Talwar has accused Honey Singh of engaging in extra-marital sex with various women. She has also provided details of the physical, verbal and emotional abuse that she had allegedly been subjected to by the rapper and his family.