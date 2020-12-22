Cancer-stricken Abdul Kader tests positive for COVID-19

Popular television actor Abdul Kader, who has recently been diagnosed with stage IV cancer, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, reports news agency UNB.

The actor returned home from Christian Medical Hospital in India’s Chennai on Sunday and straight got admitted into Evercare Hospital in the capital, where his coronavirus test result came out positive on Monday, his family said.

Kader went to Chennai on 8 December for treatment after feeling unwell and the physicians there diagnosed him with stage IV pancreatic cancer which has already spread to different parts of his body.

The physicians in Chennai could not provide him with chemotherapy due to the actor’s extremely weak and critical health condition.