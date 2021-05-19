Celebrities condemn harassment and arrest of Rozina Islam

Celebrities on the social media have also condemned the harassment and confinement of Rozina Islam.

From directors to actors, from composers to singers, everyone strongly criticised the incident in their Facebook pages.

Composer and music director Prince Mahmud wrote, “Tigress, I do not want your release at the moment. You are the occasion. Through you, the corrupt ministers and bureaucrats of the health sector would be destroyed.”

He finished the post with some lines from Rabindra sangeet.

He further wrote addressing Rozina, “Keep your head up and sing loudly ‘Tomar bandho gharer bandhonite korchho bishwagrash, ar trash dekhiyei korbe bhabchho bidhir Shakti hrash. Shei bhoy-dekhano bhuter mora korbo sharbanash’.”