Climate change action with Blackpink

Basically, the warming of Earth happens because the atmosphere traps heat radiating from the world and stops it from escaping into space. Certain gases within the atmosphere, known as greenhouse gases, block the heat from escaping. One of the biggest issues is carbon dioxide (CO2). Carbon dioxide is released naturally however humans have raised carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by quite a third by burning fossil fuels like coal and oil. Even little increases in Earth’s temperature caused by global climate change will have severe effects. The earth’s average temperature has gone up 1.4° F over the past century and is predicted to rise as much as 11.5° F over the next. This may not appear to be a lot, however, the average temperature throughout the last ice age was about 4° F lower than it is today.

Rising sea levels due to the melting of the polar ice caps (again, caused by climate change) contribute to bigger storm damage; warming ocean temperatures are related to stronger and more frequent storms; additional rainfall, significantly throughout severe weather events, leads to flooding and other damage; an increase within the incidence and severity of wildfires threatens habitats, homes, and lives; and heat waves contribute to human deaths and different consequences. With the climate crisis looming as a serious catastrophe threatening the long run of humans, observers are saying that the engagement of stars with a large following is more crucial than ever.

As well as the targets for changing to electrical cars, the govt. has pledged to scale back the UK's carbon emissions to "net-zero" - which means releasing nearly no carbon - by 2050. This means emissions from areas like transport, farming and industry will need to be avoided completely or offset by sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

It really isn’t that surprising that BLACKPINK has made a message calling for climate action. If there’s one thing we’ve learned in 2020, it’s the impact of our idols in making decisions, and the power of K-Pop fans in calling for change. With millions of K-pop fans supporting their idols and everything that they do, helped in spreading more information about social problems and encouraging people to act. Just like back in June, when BTS donated $1m USD to the Black Lives Matter movement, their fans known as ARMY, matched the boy band’s pledge, passing $817,000 in the first 24 hours.