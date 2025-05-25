Meril-Prothom Alo Awards: Abul Hayat receives lifetime achievement award
With a career spanning over seven decades he gained success across all mediums- stage, television, cinema, and even commercials. He made his television debut in 1968 with Nagarik’s drama ‘Oedipus’.
And, his first film was ‘Titash Ekti Nodir Nam’ by Ritwik Ghatak. Since then, he has come up with unforgettable characters one after another. The man is Abul Hayat.
In recognition of his contributions to the cultural field of Bangladesh, acclaimed actor Abul Hayat has been honoured with ‘Meril-Prothom Alo lifetime achievement award’.
One of the most prominent and celebrated events in Bangladesh’s cultural and entertainment sector, ‘Meril Prothom Alo Awards 2024’ was held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka yesterday Friday. The event brought together a crowd of both emerging and veteran celebrities, as well as distinguished guests.
Right in the beginning of the event, host Afzal Hossain announced the lifetime achievement award. A short documentary on the life and works of Abul Hayat was then shown on the big screen.
After his name was announced, Abul Hayat came on stage. The entire auditorium spontaneously gave him a standing ovation with respect. He received a scarf, a crest, and a cheque as part of the lifetime achievement award.
The crest was presented to him by veteran actress Dilara Zaman. Also present on stage were Anjan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Toiletries Ltd, and Anisul Hoque, managing editor of Prothom Alo.
In his acceptance speech, Abul Hayat said, “Thank you to Prothom Alo and Meril. Thank you to my dear younger friends, Mati (Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo) and to Anjan Chowdhury (managing director of Square Toiletries Ltd). Thank you to the entire Meril-Prothom Alo family. I am one of your own.”
He added, “I extend my gratitude to the audience. This award is not mine alone, rather it belongs to all those characters that became real to me. Because when I came home after removing my makeup, those characters came along with me.”
The actor then thanked the playwrights, directors, producers, and journalists he has worked with. He also gave a special thanks to his wife, Shirin Hayat, to whom he said, “Shiri, this award is for you.”
Abul Hayat was born on 7 September 1944 in Murshidabad of India during the British colonial rule. His father worked in the railways, which led the family to move to Chattogram when Abul Hayat was just three years old. He spent his childhood in the railway colony of Chattogram city, where he lived for 22 years.
In 1962, the actor enrolled at the East Pakistan University of Engineering and Technology (now Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, BUET). He aspired to become an engineer and did fulfill that dream. However, life had something completely different planned for him, the foundation for which was indeed built during his engineering years.
Abul Hayat’s first ever stage play titled ‘Ek Muttho Akash’, was performed at the Engineering Institute during his university years. Then in 1968, he made his television debut in the drama ‘Oedipus’ by the theatre group, Nagorik. After completing his studies, he joined Dhaka WASA on 5 February 1968.
In pursuit of better financial prospects, he moved to Libya on 30 November 1978, at a time when engineers were in high demand overseas. Upon returning from Libya three years later, he resigned from government service. He worked in private jobs and did consultancy for a while before deciding to become a full-time actor in 1995.
It wouldn’t be wrong to call Abul Hayat one of the prominent faces of BTV’s golden era. Thanks to his roles in dramas like ‘Ayomoy’, ‘Bohubrihi’, ‘Soikote Sharosh’, ‘Nokkhoter Raat’, ‘Aj Robibar’, ‘Dakghor’, ‘Agontuk’, ‘Shesh Rokkha’, ‘Muktodhara’, ‘Muhurto’, ‘Khela’, ‘Shikar’, ‘Ditiyo Jonmo’, and ‘Misir Ali’, he became a household name throughout the country.
Simultaneously he starred in widely acclaimed films like ‘Shonkhonil Karagar’, ‘Aguner Poroshmoni’, ‘Keyamot Theke Keyamot’, ‘Obujh Duti Mon’, and ‘Shopner Thikana’ in the 1990s.
In 1970, Abul Hayat married Mahfuza Khatun (Shiri). Their marriage is clocking 55 years now. While his acting and job commitments kept him extremely busy, Abul Hayat credits his wife entirely for holding the family together, raising their two daughters well, and being his source of strength during illness.
Now aged 80, Abul Hayat still remains active and energetic, regularly working 15 to 16 days every month. He finds the joy of life in his work.
The Meril-Prothom Alo lifetime achievement award was introduced in 2002 during the fourth edition of the event. Including Abul Hayat, a total of 23 distinguished cultural figures have recognised with this honour. Last time, late actor Masud Ali Khan was honoured with Meril-Prothom Alo lifetime achievement award 2023.