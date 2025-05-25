Meril-Prothom Alo Awards: Abul Hayat receives lifetime achievement award

With a career spanning over seven decades he gained success across all mediums- stage, television, cinema, and even commercials. He made his television debut in 1968 with Nagarik’s drama ‘Oedipus’.

And, his first film was ‘Titash Ekti Nodir Nam’ by Ritwik Ghatak. Since then, he has come up with unforgettable characters one after another. The man is Abul Hayat.

In recognition of his contributions to the cultural field of Bangladesh, acclaimed actor Abul Hayat has been honoured with ‘Meril-Prothom Alo lifetime achievement award’.

One of the most prominent and celebrated events in Bangladesh’s cultural and entertainment sector, ‘Meril Prothom Alo Awards 2024’ was held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka yesterday Friday. The event brought together a crowd of both emerging and veteran celebrities, as well as distinguished guests.

Right in the beginning of the event, host Afzal Hossain announced the lifetime achievement award. A short documentary on the life and works of Abul Hayat was then shown on the big screen.