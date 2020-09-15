Dipjol hospitalised, undergoes surgery

Prothom Alo English Desk
Monowar Hossain Dipjol
Monowar Hossain Dipjol, one of Dhallywood's most prominent actors, underwent surgery at a city hospital on Tuesday morning.

The actor has a tumor in his belly. He underwent surgery as per his physician’s advice, UNB reports quoting Dhallywood actor and Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti general secretary Zayed Khan.

Dipjol was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital on Monday. In 2017, he underwent a heart surgery in Singapore after suffering a heart attack.

He has since remained active in the film industry. He was elected as a vice-president of Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samity and is currently serving as the interim president of it, as incumbent president Misha Sawdagor is staying abroad, according to Zayed.

Dipjol started his career with 'Takar Pahar' in 1993. Although he is known for his iconic negative roles, he has recently been acting as protagonist in films.

Apart from being an actor, Dipjol is also a businessman, producer and politician.

