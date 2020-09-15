Dipjol hospitalised, undergoes surgery

He has since remained active in the film industry. He was elected as a vice-president of Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samity and is currently serving as the interim president of it, as incumbent president Misha Sawdagor is staying abroad, according to Zayed.

Dipjol started his career with 'Takar Pahar' in 1993. Although he is known for his iconic negative roles, he has recently been acting as protagonist in films.

Apart from being an actor, Dipjol is also a businessman, producer and politician.