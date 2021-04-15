Jaya Ahsan is gripped with a sense of sadness

Jaya Ahsan extended Bangla New Year greetings as well as wishes for Ramadan on social media Wednesday. In one of the posts she shared a 19 second video where she says, “Last Nobo Borsho we had hoped to have a happy celebration this year, but the dark days continue. Nobo Borsho has come to tell us that we will overcome these dark days together. We are human, so we will manage to pass through these hard times. Shubho Nobo Borsho.”

The video has been viewed 390,000 times so far and has drawn 6,500 comments. The video has been shared from 318 accounts so far.

How has this brilliant actress spent Pahela Baishakh, the Bangla New Year? She said, over the phone, that she is gripped with a sense of sadness. Music composer Farid Ahmed has passed away after suffering from coronavirus infection. He is an uncle of Jaya. She had been at their home since the morning and was feeling despondent after returning home.