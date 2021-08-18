Remembering natyacharya Selim Al Deen

Wednesday marks the 72nd birth anniversary of the Ekushey Padak-winning late dramatist Selim Al Deen, regarded as the pioneer of theatre in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Like previous years, the day is being observed by several cultural bodies across the country. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the majority of these events are taking place online, the same as last year.

Jahangirnagar University's (JU) department of drama and dramatics that was founded by Selim, Bangladesh Graam Theatre co-founded by him, theatre troupe Swapnadal and other cultural bodies are organising these programmes to commemorate the life and legacy of the eminent playwright.

Teachers and students of JU's Drama and Dramatics Department, led by its chairman Dr Soma Mumtaz, placed floral wreaths on Selim's grave on the university campus in the morning.