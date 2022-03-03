Elephants' life trapped in rail tracks and electric lines

The recently announced Eidgaon upazila town is 26 kilometres from Cox’s Bazar city. The hotel-motel zone spreads over two kilometres and then a gigantic activity is progressing by cutting forests and hills to build a rail track.

A little far away is Eidgaon union parishad. There are signboards at every intersection. Those read, “Elephants move on this way. Drive safe.”

The construction of this 100-kilometer rail track from Chattagram to Cox’s Bazar is at the final stage. But, death and killing of elephants has increased in this area since construction started in 2018.

A total of 55 elephants have died during this period. Half of these elephants were either electrocuted or killed by weapons and most of these incidents took place in the forest area of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram.