Afzal Hossain, Chanchal Chowdhury, Bappa Mazumder honoured

Several Bangladeshi artists were honoured in multiple categories for enthralling audiences, transcending the borders between the two Bengala at the Kolkata 20th Tele Cine Awards on Sunday.
Eminent Bangladeshi actor-painter Afzal Hossain received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while ‘Hawa’-famed star Chanchal Chowdhury received the award for best actor.
Bidya Sinha Mim received best actress for her stellar performance in ‘Poran’ and Bappy Chowdhury received a special award at the 2023 edition of the award.
Popular singer Bappa Mazumder received best male singer, and Samina Chowdhury was awarded best female singer at the awards, held at the Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.
“For such a long time, we have been trying to take Bangla content to a whole new level. Owing to unforeseen circumstances, we couldn't screen our films and dramas here for many years but we are glad that now our audiences are able to enjoy our content," said Chanchal Chowdhury.
“I want to express my gratitude to the jury board and all of the participants and everyone associated with this event. I also want to express my gratitude to all of my listeners and well-wishers. Stay well everyone, and keep supporting our Bengali music," Bappa Mazumder wrote on his official Facebook profile.
At the 19th edition of the Tele Cine Awards in 2022, a number of Bangladeshi artists were honoured namely Momtaz Begom, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Mir Sabbir, Deepanwita Martin, Masud Hasan Ujjal, SI Tutul, Chanchal Chowdhury, Zakia Bari Mamo and Anika Tasnim.
The Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022 was handed over to eminent singer Runa Laila and evergreen Bangladeshi actor Alamgir, while late actor-politician Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque MP received the honour in 2021.