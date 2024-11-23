Bangladesh dance troupe dazzles in Indian cultural festival

In a vibrant display of cultural diplomacy, a nine-member troupe from the renowned Dhaka-based dance school ‘Kolpotoru’, represented Bangladesh at the prestigious ‘Bali Yatra Festival 2024’ in India at the invitation of the Government of India.

The festival is regarded as one of Asia's largest open cultural fair and is held annually in the Indian city of Cuttack in the state of Odisha. The seven-day festival, which was held from 15 to 22 November 2024, also saw participation of notable cultural groups from Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Slovakia. The Bangladeshi troupe was fully hosted by the State Government of Odisha.