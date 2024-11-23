Bangladesh dance troupe dazzles in Indian cultural festival
In a vibrant display of cultural diplomacy, a nine-member troupe from the renowned Dhaka-based dance school ‘Kolpotoru’, represented Bangladesh at the prestigious ‘Bali Yatra Festival 2024’ in India at the invitation of the Government of India.
The festival is regarded as one of Asia's largest open cultural fair and is held annually in the Indian city of Cuttack in the state of Odisha. The seven-day festival, which was held from 15 to 22 November 2024, also saw participation of notable cultural groups from Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Slovakia. The Bangladeshi troupe was fully hosted by the State Government of Odisha.
On their arrival in India, the Bangladeshi artistes received a grand welcome at the Bhubaneswar airport, with floral showers in the traditional style.
The nine artistes from ‘Kolpotoru’ dance school, a sister organization of Shadhona, showcased dazzling performances at the festival, which included a series of dance pieces inspired by the timeless songs of Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore and Bidrohi Kobi Kazi Nazrul Islam.
Their performances seamlessly blended traditional and contemporary elements, culminating in the powerful martial arts display of ‘lathikhela’ and ‘raibeshe’, grassroots dances that are an integral part of Bangladesh's cultural heritage.
The ‘Bali Yatra’ Festival is a symbol of longstanding cultural exchanges between countries of South and Southeast Asia. The festival also highlighted the unbreakable bonds of shared heritage, art, and tradition that connect India and Bangladesh.
Lubna Marium, the principal of ‘Kolpotoru’, expressed pride in the troupe’s participation and performance at the festival. She said, “The Bangladesh-India relationship is deep and multifaceted. We may have differences, but that cannot define our relations.”
High Commissioner Pranay Verma described the participation of the Bangladesh troupe in the festival as yet another example of strong people-to-people relations between the two countries and a reflection of their mutual empathy and deep respect for their shared cultural traditions that bind them together.