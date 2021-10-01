Foreign TV channels with ads closed in Bangladesh

Founding president of Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB), SM Anwar Parvez, said many people are thinking that the cable operators have stopped broadcasting the foreign TV channels for some reason. But the matter is, the government said no foreign TV channels that air programmes with advertisements could be broadcast in the country. That’s why they have stopped the broadcast, he added.
Anwar Parvez said they would take steps if the government issues any new directives.
Cable operators say they were sorry for the viewers about the situation as according to a directives of the information ministry, no foreign TV channels that air programmes with advertisements could be broadcast in the country after 30 September 2021.
News agency UNB adds: Starting on Friday, mobile courts will carry out drives to ensure cable operators broadcast advertisement-free foreign TV channels in Bangladesh.
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud made the announcement on Thursday.
“We will conduct mobile courts from 1 October across the country. If the serial determined for television on cable lines at the tripartite meeting of the Ministry, the Television Owners’ Association and cable operators is not maintained and advertisements are shown, legal action will be taken against the distributors, operators who have the downlink approval of those channels,” he told newspersons.
In countries like India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, “the cable operators can’t broadcast foreign TV channels without clean feed”, the minister added.
“The operators were already informed in August about the drive. The excuse of foreign channels not sending clean feeds will no longer be tolerated,” he added.