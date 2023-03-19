Shakib Khan in DB office to discuss 'personal problem'

In a written complaint submitted with Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association on Wednesday, the producer Rahmat Ullah alleged that Shakib Khan in 2017 ‘raped’ a female co-producer during the filming of ‘Operation Agnipath’ cinema in Australia and then fled back to the country.
Shakib went to Gulshan police station on Saturday night to file a defamation case against producer Rahmat Ullah. The police did not take the case and suggested that he files the case in the court.
Shakib later told journalists that the complaint brought against him is utterly baseless. He said he was taking legal action so that the producer who brought false allegation against him can’t flee the country.
DB sources said Shakib has reached its office to discuss confrontation with the producer.
When asked, DB’s additional commissioner Harun or Rashid told Prothom Alo, “Shakib has come to my office to discuss a personal matter.”