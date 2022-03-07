Angelina Jolie reaches Yemen to help refugees

Amid the ongoing civil war in Yemen, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently visited the country in the Middle East to provide aid to the refugees there.

Taking to Instagram, Jolie, who has spent almost two decades working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, informed her followers that she has “arrived in the capital city of Aden” and also spoke about the struggles being faced by the displaced families, People reported. “I’ve landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR @refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen,” Jolie wrote in the caption. “I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold,” she wrote.