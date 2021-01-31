George Clooney wants to ‘steer clear of’ politics

Hollywood icon George Clooney says he is not planning a career in politics, adding that he just wants to use his fame in contributing to social causes close to his heart.

“I’m friends with a lot of politicians who I like and respect and think the world of. Their life is very difficult and I don’t envy a moment of it. I truly feel as if I don’t have to make compromises in the world I work in and if I want to take up a cause and fight for it, I can do that without having to say, ‘Well I can’t tick off this guy because he’s raised half a million dollars for my political campaign’,” Clooney said in an interview with OK! Magazine, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

“I can be much more effective in the things I want to work on without being tied to politics at all. I’ll steer clear of that one,” he added.