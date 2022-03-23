How black-and-white became Hollywood’s favorite new colour

Black-and-white is the hot new trend in Hollywood, where directors of Oscars-contending films such as “Belfast” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” are embracing monochrome for its storytelling power.

Kenneth Branagh’s childhood drama and Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation are among a batch of recent acclaimed movies shot either entirely or mainly without colour, as filmmakers seek to tap into the medium’s inherent sense of historical authenticity and humanising intimacy.

“Colour allows you brilliantly to describe people, but black-and-white allows you to feel people,” Branagh said of his deeply personal drama about violence in 1960s Northern Ireland, which is up for seven Oscars on Sunday including best picture.