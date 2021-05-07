Mark Wahlberg ups food intake to gain weight for role

Actor Mark Wahlberg’s current food intake is over 7,000 calories daily, to gain weight for his role in the upcoming film “Stu”.

According to his personal chef Lawrence Duran, the 49-year-old star is making a big commitment to his weight gain.

“So, morning usually starts about 3 a.m. and his first breakfast is four eggs—that’s the pre-breakfast. Then, he does his workout and then after the workout, which is usually around 5 to 6 o’clock in the morning, we do eight eggs, six strips of bacon, a cup of rice, two tablespoons of olive oil and a protein shake,” Duran said, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

The chef said it is a protein-inspired, mass weight-gainer programme to help build a little more muscle.