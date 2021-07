Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre of the High Commission of India Dhaka recently organised an online event on Classical Music “Malhar Shondhya” based on Classical Raagas under Malhar Group. Renowned artists from Bangladesh and India performed at the online event, reports UNB.

Malhar is generally performed to welcome rains. Legendary Rabindra Sangeet singer and ICCR alumnus Rezwana Choudhury Bannya from Bangladesh performed melodious Rabindra Malhar based on mix of Malhar Raagas with basics of Raaga Miyan ki Malhar.