'I'll never forget Shyam Benegal's words'

Siam Ahmed completed the Indian part of the shooting for the biopic ‘Bangabandhu’ and returned to Dhaka from Mumbai on 22 February night. After arriving in Dhaka, the actor bought himself a car. A teaser of the Siam starrer ‘Operation Sundarbans’ was released recently. The actor talked to Prothom Alo about his work and more.
A teaser of ‘Operation Sundarbans’ has been released recently. Tell us a bit about it.
It’s one of my much-awaited films because the character of this film has no similarity to any previous film characters. This role has set me on a new journey in films. I first played an action character in the film ‘Shaan’, then in ‘Operation Sundarbans’. But fans watched my character in ‘Operation Sundarbans’ first, before watching me in ‘Shaan’
What is your expectations for the film?
The movie-goers will see something new in the film. Even those who are not fans of such films, will enjoy it. Such big projects are not common in the Bangladesh film industry. This type of film can create opportunity for the industry to advance.
How was your experience on the first day of shooting for the biopic 'Bangabandhu' in Mumbai?
I was a bit nervous on the first day. I rehearsed for the character in Dhaka in one way, but when I talked to the director there I discovered another dimension to the character. I started pondering on how my perception of the character would match the director’s. Later I left everything to the director and just delivered as directed.
How was your entire shooting experience?
Raisul Islam Asad and Arifin Shuvoo were my co-workers. Most of the members of the technical team are from Mumbai. They cooperated with us a lot during the shooting. We worked well with them.
This is your first time working with a team outside the country. Was it difficult grasping their style of work?
Not at all. I had rehearsed for quite long before shooting. The understanding was clear during the final shooting due to the extensive rehearsals. So the work was done easily. The reaction of the team members made it clear how I had performed during the shooting.
Did you get to talk to Shyam Benegal on the sidelines of the shooting?
Shooting continued throughout the day. There was no time to chat. Shyam Benegal gave a gift to all of those who returned home after shooting. He gave me a gift on day I returned home. He hugged me and said, “You’ve got to go far. You work hard. Never compromise.” I'll never forget Shyam Benegal's words.
You posted a photo on Facebook of you and your wife in front of red car, captioned “Welcome home love”. Did you buy a new car?
Yes. It’s a Madza Roadster. It’s one of my favourite models. The interesting thing is that the model of my childhood toy car was the previous model of this red one. Since childhood, I dreamt of buying this car and now I have. The car was ordered a month ago and brought to our house after I returned from Mumbai. You can say that one of my dreams is fulfilled.
Does your wife Abantee also like red car?
Yes, Abantee also liked the colour. She is happy because I managed to buy the real version of my toy car.
Movie actors receive a lot of offers of love. How do you handle it?
There may be offers, but I won’t sacrifice good for bad. Besides, my female fans are decent. They never send me a offers of love. They respect me, my wife and my parents. I am lucky to have such fans.
* The interview, published in the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna