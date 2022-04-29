In defence of Martin

While readers certainly can find it to be quite tedious, this is by no means an example of bad writing. On the contrary, it is more of a necessary set up for the showdown and endgame that’s about to come storming into the last two books. In addition, a good world building is imperative when you are trying to tell a story that’s going on in a fictional, fantasy world. Also, these books put a great deal emphasis on character development and ASOIAF is well known for creating brilliantly written characters.

Overall, this would explain why Martin’s writing dropped pace but not in quality. So even if one gets angry with the author, it would be unfair to blame him either. However, an alternative solution for him could have been to finish the entire series before allowing it to be made into TV series. Perhaps this is where his flaw as a writer was, not to foresee that he would be able to complete the last two books soon enough.

The author has also admitted in an interview that he regrets the show going past the books. If we look at the first three books, there is a lot of action going on, political backstabbing, war and violence, adventures through unknown lands among many other intriguing plotlines. May be the readers were a bit frustrated to wait for a long time and see so ‘little’ plot movement? Perhaps that would explain why readers are so desperate for the sixth and seventh volumes to come out. At the end of the fifth book, fans are left with so many cliffhangers for so many of their favorite characters that it feels like a swinging pendulum. In the world of ASOIAF, anything can happen to any people, even if it is your favorite character.