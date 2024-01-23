Mostofa Sarwar Farooki hospitalised after brain stroke

Film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been hopsitalised after he suffered a brain stroke.

Farooki was taken to a hospital in city on Monday evening as he fell ill. An angiogram revealed Farooki suffered a brain stroke.

Farooki was later taken to neuro-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. His wife actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha confirmed the news on a Facebook status at around 1:00am.