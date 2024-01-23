Mostofa Sarwar Farooki hospitalised after brain stroke
Film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been hopsitalised after he suffered a brain stroke.
Farooki was taken to a hospital in city on Monday evening as he fell ill. An angiogram revealed Farooki suffered a brain stroke.
Farooki was later taken to neuro-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. His wife actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha confirmed the news on a Facebook status at around 1:00am.
An acclaimed film director for 25 years, Farooki’s notable films include ‘Bachelor’, ‘Third person singular number’, ‘Television’, ‘Piprabidya’ and ‘Doob’.
Recently Farooki released ‘Something like an autobiography’ in OTT platform Chorki where he acted for the first time.