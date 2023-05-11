Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global ambassador for Gucci, says "I'm honoured"

After making head turns at her Met Gala debut, Alia Bhatt is now giving one more reason to call her global queen.

On Thursday, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor was announced as a global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, “Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador.”

“To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.”