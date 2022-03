Legendary film director Azizur Rahman passes away

Legendary film director Azizur Rahman passed away at a hospital in Canada on Monday night, reports UNB. He was 82.

Azizur breathed his last around 11.30pm (Bangladesh time) on Monday, said Sohanur Rahman Sohan, president of Bangladesh Film Directors Association.

Azizur began his career as an assistant to director Ehtesham in 1958 for the film 'Ee Desh Tomar Amar'. His first film 'Saiful Mulok Badiuzzaman' was released in 1967.

He directed as many as 58 films. His most celebrated works include ‘Chhutir Ghonta’, ‘Ashikkhito’, ‘Matir Ghor’, ‘Janata Express’, ‘Sampanwala’, ‘Daktar Bari’, ‘Gormil’, ‘Samadhan’ and so on.

Azizur was born on 10 October, 1939, in the Santahar area of Bogura's Adamdighi upazila.